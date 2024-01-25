Wyndham Grand Busan Gets its 5-Star Rating

Wyndham Grand Busan has achieved a 5-star rating in the hotel rating review conducted by the Korea Tourism Association.

To attain a 5-star status, a hotel must score over 900 points out of 1,000 in the evaluation, which is upheld for three years.

This recognition places Wyndham Grand Busan among the 10 prestigious 5-star hotels in Busan, a feat accomplished just four months after its opening in September.

As the first 5-star hotel in the western region, Wyndham Grand Busan boasts 271 rooms with scenic views of the Songdo sea, along with five meeting rooms, including a spacious banquet hall accommodating up to 500 people.

Previously, the concentration of 5-star hotels in Busan was predominantly around the Haeundae region, but Wyndham Grand Busan’s establishment in Seobusan signals a shift, fostering expectations for a more balanced tourism landscape in Busan.

Additionally, plans for a luxury hotel at the former Hanjin Heavy Industries site in Dadae-dong, Saha-gu, are underway.