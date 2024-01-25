Image: Wyndham Grand Hotel
Lifestyle

Wyndham Grand Busan Gets its 5-Star Rating

By Haps Staff

Wyndham Grand Busan has achieved a 5-star rating in the hotel rating review conducted by the Korea Tourism Association.

To attain a 5-star status, a hotel must score over 900 points out of 1,000 in the evaluation, which is upheld for three years.

This recognition places Wyndham Grand Busan among the 10 prestigious 5-star hotels in Busan, a feat accomplished just four months after its opening in September.

As the first 5-star hotel in the western region, Wyndham Grand Busan boasts 271 rooms with scenic views of the Songdo sea, along with five meeting rooms, including a spacious banquet hall accommodating up to 500 people.

Previously, the concentration of 5-star hotels in Busan was predominantly around the Haeundae region, but Wyndham Grand Busan’s establishment in Seobusan signals a shift, fostering expectations for a more balanced tourism landscape in Busan.

Additionally, plans for a luxury hotel at the former Hanjin Heavy Industries site in Dadae-dong, Saha-gu, are underway.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dance Studio Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

Busan Looks to Expand Car-Free Streets Around the City

Plans Revealed for Korea’s Largest Pet Theme Park in Gijang

Suyeong-gu to Crackdown on Shared Accommodation Businesses Ahead of LNY

Busan International Motor Show to Change its Name to “Busan Mobility Show”

Sign Up Now For Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Informal Networking Night February 2nd

The Latest

International Destinations: Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island Opens

The Best Casinos to Visit on Your Trip to South Korea

“Drone Show Korea” to Return This March

Ha Ha Hole Stand-up Comedy Show

부산시, 민생안정 위해 설 명절 물가안정 총력!

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
30 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 