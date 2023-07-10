Wyndham Grand Busan Looks to Become City’s 9th 5-Star Hotel

Wyndham Grand Busan, one of the leading luxury hotel chains, is set to become a potential addition to the prestigious 5-star hotel collection in the city.

With its grand opening scheduled in the next month or two, the hotel in Seo-gu aims to elevate the standard of hospitality in Busan and provide a world-class experience for its guests.

Situated in a prime location overlooking the city’s breathtaking coastline, Wyndham Grand Busan boasts state-of-the-art facilities, elegant design, and top-notch services. The hotel will feature spacious rooms and suites, a variety of dining options offering both local and international cuisines, a rejuvenating spa, and cutting-edge conference and event spaces.

As the city’s possible 9th 5-star hotel, Wyndham Grand Busan is expected to contribute significantly to Busan’s growing reputation as a global tourist destination. The addition of this luxury hotel will not only attract high-end travelers but also create new employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

With its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exceptional service, Wyndham Grand Busan is poised to become a landmark in the city’s hospitality industry.

It is currently in the midst of hiring 220 workers and will also undergoing its rating from the Korea Tourist Association.

The eight 5-star hotels include Lotte Hotel Busan in Busanjin-gu and Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu, as well as Hilton Busan, Grand Chosun Busan, Signiel Busan, Paradise Hotel Busan, Westin Chosun Hotel Busan, and Park Hyatt Busan in Haeundae-gu and Gijang-gun.