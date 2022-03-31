PrNewsWire

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese-built highway in Angola completes to boost economic and trade prosperity

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Railway No.4 Engineering Group Co., Ltd (CREC4)’s 76km highway project connecting Angola’s Quitexe city and Ambuila city was fully completed with ancillary constructions including highway markings and post signs all finished on March 24.

Photo: A view of the Quitexe-Ambuila highway in Angola's Uige province, which is built by China Railway No.4 Engineering Group Co., Ltd (CREC4)
Undertaken by CREC4 First Engineering Co., Ltd, the highway project “PK74” crossed the mountainous areas of Uige province, and becomes the first grade highway between Quitexe and Ambuila, creating jobs while solving travel difficulties for locals.

It is noted that due to the mountainous landscape, the PK74 highway stretches and weaves its way through mountain tops with low trees and grasslands seen at both sides. Adding the mists all-year round, the highway is also credited for the beautiful scenery. 

The highway is estimated to cut travel time from Uige’s bordering Zaire province to Luanda, Angola’s capital by about four hours, while shorten the travel time between Zaire and the Uige provincial capitals by three hours, a big boost for economic and trade exchanges between the two provinces and great impetus for economic prosperity, according to the Chinese company.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/327104.html



