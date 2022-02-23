Yanggok Stream in Changwon to be Reborn as an ‘Ecological Stream That Breathes Life’

The groundbreaking ceremony for the ecological river restoration project was held for the ‘Yanggokcheon Ecological River Restoration Project’ at the public parking lot of Bongsan Village in Yanggok-dong, Seongsan-gu, at 3 pm on the 22nd.

The event was held in the presence of more than 100 residents, including the head of the nearby Yanggok Elementary School, as well as many residents, including the president of the local residents’ autonomous community, the president of the Saemaul Council, and the president of the Right Living Council.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before the event, the city thoroughly followed the quarantine guidelines, including temperature checks for all attendees.

The Yanggok Stream Ecological River Restoration Project invested 7.6 billion won in a total project cost of 7.6 billion won in a 1.8km section from the Yanggok three-way intersection in Yanggok-dong to the confluence of Namcheon, removing the concrete floor in the river, planting aquatic plants and creating an ecological habitat.

Flood control projects for the safety of residents, such as the installation of flood barriers in preparation for flooding, will also be carried out.

The city started in 2016 with the goal of restoring the health of the aquatic ecosystem and providing a resting space for citizens at the Yanggok Stream, where the ecological environment has been damaged.

After that, the detailed design was completed in October of last year and the groundbreaking ceremony was held after going through administrative procedures such as aquatic ecosystem restoration plan and river basic plan change with the Ministry of Environment and Gyeongsangnam-do.

In addition, since 2010, the city has completed the ecological river restoration project for a 25.41km section of 7 rivers, including Changwoncheon, Namcheon, Sanhocheon, Samhocheon, Jangguncheon, Gyobangcheon, and Bongnimcheon.

Currently, the Daejangso Sacheon Ecological River Restoration Project in Jinhae-gu is progressing smoothly with the goal of completion in October, and it is emerging as a leading city in the ecological river restoration project.

“I would like to thank the residents for waiting for a long time so that Yanggok Stream can be reborn as a natural look of an old river and a friendly space for citizens,” Changwon Mayor Heo Seong-moo said.