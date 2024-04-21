Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan Announces Major Bus Changes Around Sasong New Town

The recent opening of The Sharp Desian’s 3rd apartment complex in Sasong New Town, Dong-myeon in Yangsan has brought significant reorganization of city bus routes, aiming to improve transportation convenience for residents.

Yangsan City announced that with the emergence of new residential developments, including The Sharp Desian’s latest phase, adjustments to bus routes have become necessary.

The expansion of Sasong New Town, situated across from local road 1077 between Busan and Yangsan, prompts the need for enhanced public transportation services.

The reorganization plan includes separating some city bus routes to traverse the second phase area and introducing a new circular bus system that will operate throughout Sasong New Town, effective from the 23rd.

Specifically, routes 12, 16, 17, and 56 will undergo modifications, with certain operations extended to the second phase area. Bus numbers will be adjusted accordingly, such as adding 1 to existing numbers (e.g., 12-1), ensuring seamless connectivity to areas like Chason Desien 3rd and more.

Additionally, new circulation buses, No. 40 and No. 40-1, will commence operations, running 16 times a day throughout both phases of Sasong New Town, starting from the Sasong Station Transfer Center.

blank
