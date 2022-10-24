NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan Art Festival Held This Weekend

Haps Staff

The ‘Yangyang Arts Festival in 2022 United through Art’ will be held for two days from the 29th to the 30th at Mulgeum Hwangsan Park Youth Soccer Field, a special stage, and an exhibition booth.

Yangsan City has prepared a variety of cultural events such as performances, exhibitions, and experiences of six branches — dance, writers, art, photography, entertainment, and music — under the Yangsan Arts Council.

The Yangsan Art Festival was prepared to enhance the creativity and competency of local arts and to expand the cultural and artistic base.

This year’s Yangsan Arts Festival performance program starts with the opening ceremony, followed by a celebration performance, a dance hanmadang (Yangsan branch of the Korean Dance Association), and an entertainment art performance with citizens (Yangsan City Branch of the Korean Federation of Artists Association). The Korean Dance Association Yangsan Branch and the ‘Art is Communication by the Korea Music Association Yangsan Branch and other programs will be held.

The exhibition program includes a poetry exhibition (Yangsan branch of the Korean Writers Association), an art exhibition (Yangsan branch of the Korean Art Association), and a photo exhibition (Yangsan branch of the Korean Association of Photographers). 

In addition, the experience program includes craft experience, traditional pattern painting, and fan and key ring coloring. It is expected to be a comprehensive cultural event filled with various things to enjoy and see that will delight the eyes and ears of Yangsan citizens and tourists.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
32 %
6.2kmh
0 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 