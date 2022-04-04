Image: Yangsan City
Yangsan Cancels its Yuchae Flower Festival

Haps Staff

Yangsan City Agricultural Technology Center announced that it will cancel its yuchae flower festival this year as it did last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Yangsan-si’s yuchae landscape complex is built on the edge of Yangsancheon Stream, Hwangsan Park, and around Pusan ​​National University’s Silver Industrial-Academic Complex, with about 16 hectares.

In addition, this year, a new green rapeseed complex was created in Hwangsan Park, Yangsancheon Stream, and Pusan ​​National University Silver Industrial-Academic Complex for about 4 hectares so that you can enjoy the feast of purple flowers in the yellow rapeseed complex.

While the festival is canceled, the area will remain open and social distancing guide signs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be placed, and they were asked to observe the quarantine rules to prevent COVID-19.

