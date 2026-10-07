Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival Returns to Hwangsan Park Later This Month

Yangsan will welcome the peak of fall with more than 53,000 chrysanthemums during the 2026 Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival, running from October 30 to November 15 at Hwangsan Park’s Central Plaza.

The 17-day festival will showcase chrysanthemums grown and maintained by the city, ranging from approximately 300 bonsai-style pieces and 430 large floral displays to 1,500 large-flowered chrysanthemums and more than 51,000 smaller varieties.

This year’s displays will include Yangsan tourism characters Hoit, Ppuyong, Geumi and Maerong, along with large installations inspired by the city’s history, including dragons, towers and an expanded Sapnyangmun gate.

Other areas will feature amusement park-themed displays such as a carousel and Ferris wheel, as well as winter scenes with igloos, snowmen and penguins. Visitors can also write wishes on gold-colored cards and hang them inside a wish tunnel near the western entrance.

The festival grounds will remain open for evening viewing until 9 p.m., with acoustic, band and other cultural performances scheduled on weekends.