Yangsan City Museum to Hold “4 Seasons 4 Colors Live Concert — Summer” on June 25th

Yangsan City Museum will hold a four-color live concert ‘Summer’ on the 25th at the museum auditorium.

The “Four Seasons Four Colors Live Concert” is a unique concert held in Yangsan City Museum in accordance with the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

It has not been held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as social distancing is lifted, they are able to resume the live concerts.

In this concert, the female choir ‘Verdis’ and acoustic guitar band ‘Hanultari’ will perform providing an emotional summer performance that allows you to spend the early summer through popular songs that can feel the atmosphere of summer.

“Four Seasons, Four Colors Live Concert, Summer” can be attended free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis without a separate ticket or advance reservation.

For more information about the event, you can check out the museum website.

