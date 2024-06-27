Yangsan City Opens Urban Summer Resort Water Parks on July 12th

Yangsan City is launching its urban summer resort water parks for families, opening on July 12th and running until August 26th.

The water parks will be located in Mulgeum Hwangsan Park, Design Park, and Ungsang Myeongdong Park.

Due to prolonged hot weather, the opening date has been moved up, and the operating period has been extended.

The operating period for Design Park and Myeongdong Park is from July 12th (Friday) to August 25th (Sunday), and for Hwangsan Park from July 20th (Saturday) to August 26th (Monday).

The water parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Design Park and Myeongdong Park will be closed every Thursday, while Hwangsan Park will be closed every Monday for facility inspection.

To maintain a safe and enjoyable environment, water will be replaced frequently, and facility maintenance will be performed daily. The number of professionally qualified safety personnel and nursing staff will be maximized.

Mulgeum Hwangsan Park features the largest water park in Yangsan City, offering a deck swimming pool, air slide, water basket, pedal boat, and tunnel fountain in a scenic natural setting near the Nakdong River. The park also includes a nearby camping site, mini train, and children’s playground, making it ideal for family summer outings.

Mulgeum Design Park boasts two combined water play platforms, water buckets, and showers. An additional Mongolian tent will be installed for user convenience. The park also features Seokgasan waterfall, a mountain stream, and cooling fog for a refreshing break.

Woongsang Myeongdong Park includes a large water play slide for dynamic enjoyment. Various facilities, such as a water play combination playpen with a depth of 30 cm for children, promise high satisfaction among users.