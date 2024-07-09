Yangsan City to Host ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th

Yangsan City is set to host the ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th of this month.

The festivities will kick off with a pre-event performance by a local busking team at 4:30 p.m., followed by an array of performances from indie bands to professional jazz ensembles starting at 6 p.m.

Highlights of the evening include special performances by the Seo Min-jin Band, featuring a jazz singer who has participated in three Polish city jazz festivals, and the talented vocalist Monday Kids.

The Jazz Festa, held on a dedicated stage at Hwangsan Park, invites families, couples, and friends to relax on outdoor mats and enjoy the music in a serene setting.

Food trucks will be available in the central square’s food zone, offering a variety of delicious options in a laid-back atmosphere.

Additionally, an eco-friendly electric Ferris wheel will provide a unique way for visitors to take in the park’s scenery.