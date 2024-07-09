Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan City to Host ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th

By Haps Staff

Yangsan City is set to host the ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th of this month.

The festivities will kick off with a pre-event performance by a local busking team at 4:30 p.m., followed by an array of performances from indie bands to professional jazz ensembles starting at 6 p.m.

Highlights of the evening include special performances by the Seo Min-jin Band, featuring a jazz singer who has participated in three Polish city jazz festivals, and the talented vocalist Monday Kids.

The Jazz Festa, held on a dedicated stage at Hwangsan Park, invites families, couples, and friends to relax on outdoor mats and enjoy the music in a serene setting.

Food trucks will be available in the central square’s food zone, offering a variety of delicious options in a laid-back atmosphere.

Additionally, an eco-friendly electric Ferris wheel will provide a unique way for visitors to take in the park’s scenery.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Hadong’s Innovative Festivals Receive Enthusiastic Response

Sangju Eunmosae Beach Officially Opens for Summer Season

Jinju City Announces 2024 National Heritage Media Art Jinjuseong and Cultural Heritage Night Tour

Tongyeong City Opens Children’s Water Play Facilities and Buksin Beach Park for Summer

Summer Blooms Beautify Seolcheon-myeon’s Major Tourist Spots

Jinju’s ‘Olbaum Saturday Night Market’ Shines Again This Year

The Latest

Black Eagles to Perform at COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show

Busan IPark Manager Park Jin-seop Resigns Amid Poor Performance

Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

2024 부산국제록페스티벌 2차 출연진 공개

Korean Air Resuming Flights to China From Gimhae

Convenience Stores Release Summer Health Foods Early Amid Heatwave

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 