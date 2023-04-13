Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan City to Offer Free Public Wi-Fi Service For All City Buses

Haps Staff

Yangsan City will expand and build public Wi-Fi for 19 city buses starting May 1st so that all city buses in operation can use public Wi-Fi for free.

In addition, in this project, 134 public Wi-Fi units of city buses built in 2019 will be converted from LTE-based equipment to 5G communication-based equipment.

Currently, the public Wi-Fi service provided by Yangsan City is operating 584 wireless terminals in a total of 315 locations, including 201 bus Wi-Fi and 114 multi-use locations. A total of 54 additional locations, including 4 places of use and 31 bus stops through AI/big data-based floating population analysis, are planned to be built.

To use public Wi-Fi, select ‘Public WiFi Free’ or ‘Public WiFi Secure’ from the mobile phone Wi-Fi list. You can also search for ‘public Wi-Fi‘ on search portals such as Naver and Daum to easily check public Wi-Fi installation locations around you.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
14.8 ° C
14.8 °
14.8 °
51 %
3.3kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 