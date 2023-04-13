Yangsan City to Offer Free Public Wi-Fi Service For All City Buses

Yangsan City will expand and build public Wi-Fi for 19 city buses starting May 1st so that all city buses in operation can use public Wi-Fi for free.

In addition, in this project, 134 public Wi-Fi units of city buses built in 2019 will be converted from LTE-based equipment to 5G communication-based equipment.

Currently, the public Wi-Fi service provided by Yangsan City is operating 584 wireless terminals in a total of 315 locations, including 201 bus Wi-Fi and 114 multi-use locations. A total of 54 additional locations, including 4 places of use and 31 bus stops through AI/big data-based floating population analysis, are planned to be built.

To use public Wi-Fi, select ‘Public WiFi Free’ or ‘Public WiFi Secure’ from the mobile phone Wi-Fi list. You can also search for ‘public Wi-Fi‘ on search portals such as Naver and Daum to easily check public Wi-Fi installation locations around you.