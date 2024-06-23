Yangsan City to Open Water Park at Hwangsan Park On July 20

Yangsan City will open a water park at Hwangsan Park’s Unique Square, next to the mini train platform, on July 20th.

The park will operate for 38 days, closing on August 26th, providing a refreshing escape for children during the summer heat.

The park is designed for children in elementary school or younger, with priority admission given to Yangsan residents upon ID verification.

The park will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with three sessions: 10:00–12:00, 12:30–14:30, and 15:00–17:00.

The park will be closed every Monday, except for August 26th, for facility inspections.

The park features a 70-meter water slide, a deck for safe and comfortable enjoyment, a swimming pool, an air slide, a water basket, pedal boats, and a tunnel fountain.

Additionally, a sand play experience will be held every Saturday and during the Liberation Day holiday, encouraging children’s creativity and imagination while helping to alleviate stress.

To ensure safety, the park will employ two facility managers, eight safety managers, fifteen safety management agents, five entrance guides and parking attendants, and two nurses.