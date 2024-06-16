Image: Yangsan City
Yangsan City Unveils New Barefoot Trail at Design Park

Yangsan City has completed a new barefoot trail at Design Park, funded with a budget of 160 million won, to meet the rising demand for such trails.

Located in Gachon-ri, Mulgeum-eup, the forest within Design Park is known for its high quality and health.

The newly created barefoot trail takes advantage of this natural environment, offering a healing space for citizens with its shaded areas and abundant phytoncides.

The trail, stretching 500 meters, includes a variety of amenities such as a foot washing station, shoe racks, rest facilities, and a barefoot experience zone featuring red clay, red clay balls, and volcanic clusters.

