Yangsan City Unveils Plans for a 1.4km Red Clay Barefoot Trail and a 3.2km Earthing Road in Hwangsan Park

Yangsan City has begun the creation of a barefoot trail in Hwangsan Park and along Yangsan Stream. The plan also includes the development of a 3.2km Earthing Road composed of decomposed granite.

Drawing inspiration from successful barefoot walking trails in other regions, the city aims to complete the barefoot walking trail tailored to the river conditions in Yangsan City by the first half of next year.

To enhance user convenience, the existing trails will be upgraded with sandy soil and red clay paving. Additionally, foot-washing and resting facilities will be installed.

The budget allocation for this project includes 100 million won for Yangsancheon Trail maintenance and 400 million won for the Hwangsan Park barefoot trail in the 2024 original budget. The city is currently seeking approval for these funds from the National Assembly.

As part of the preliminary phase, the city has already introduced an Earthing experience center. This center, adjacent to the 200m Red Clay Road and Sand Kids Park Zone in a section of Hwangsan Park’s Siori Epop Road, serves as a pilot program to facilitate easy access for park users.