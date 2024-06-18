Yangsan City Woongsang Branch Office Renovates Pyeongsan Music Park

The Yangsan City Woongsang Branch Office has recently completed a comprehensive renovation of Pyeongsan Music Park.

This project actively incorporated feedback from local residents and park users to address the park’s outdated and inconvenient features.

Located in the heart of Pyeongsan-dong’s food alley (105-5 Pyeongsan-dong), Pyeongsan Music Park serves as a central recreational space for both commercial and residential communities.

The park attracts visitors of all ages and frequently hosts singing competitions and saxophone concerts, especially on weekends.

The renovation project, with a budget of KRW 300 million, has transformed the park into a music-themed haven. New installations include a granite bench designed to resemble a piano keyboard, sheet music-inspired paving, and a designated music station for performers to prepare for their shows.

Additionally, a small garden featuring popular plant species such as patterned hosta, astilbe, and golden perennials has been added, along with landscape lighting to enhance the park’s ambiance.

Other improvements include upgraded rest facilities, such as modern restroom amenities, new back chairs, and pergolas, ensuring visitors can enjoy the park in comfort.