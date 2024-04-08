Image: Yangsan City
Yangsan City’s Sports Infrastructure Expansion Announced

By Haps Staff

Yangsan City is embarking on a significant sports infrastructure project, the Ssangbyeokru National Sports Center, aiming to enhance the city’s recreational offerings.

The center, located within the Yangsan Sports Complex, will feature a variety of amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, rooftop futsal field, multi-purpose gymnasium, and small performance hall.

Funded by government, provincial, and city resources, the Ssangbyeokru National Sports Center represents a substantial investment of 14.21 billion won.

The facility was completed in March 2024, providing residents with state-of-the-art sports facilities and recreational spaces.

Additionally, the completion of the Yangju Culture and Sports Center, boasting a multi-purpose gym and a small performance hall, will further enrich the city’s cultural and sports landscape.

Scheduled for opening in the second half of this year, these centers mark Yangsan’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles and community engagement.

