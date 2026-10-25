Yangsan Eggya Festa Returns in Novemner With Egg Dishes From Around the World

Egg dishes from more than ten countries will take center stage at the 2026 Yangsan Eggya Festa, which returns to Hwangsan Park on November 7 and 8.

The two-day food festival will feature international cuisine, celebrity chef cooking classes, competitions, live performances and family-friendly activities, all centered around one of the world’s most familiar ingredients.

Following an inaugural event that attracted more than 50,000 visitors last year, Yangsan is expanding the festival with additional culinary experiences and entertainment.

One of the main attractions will be the “Egg Universe,” a food area introducing egg-based dishes from more than ten countries. Curated by food director Kwak Dong-hoon, the program will give visitors an opportunity to explore how eggs are prepared and enjoyed in different culinary traditions.

A food truck night market and a Nakdong River Ramen Zone will provide additional dining options. Visitors purchasing ramen at the festival’s dedicated ramen area will also receive eggs produced in Yangsan.

Celebrity chefs will be another highlight of the weekend.

Chef Lee Moon-jung, known as the “Chinese Cuisine Witch” from the Netflix cooking competition Culinary Class Wars, and fellow contestant Im Tae-hoon, nicknamed the “Iron Bag Chef,” will lead cooking sessions demonstrating different ways to prepare egg dishes.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to put their own cooking skills to the test in the “Egg Infinite Hell” competition, where participants present their creations for evaluation by professional chefs.

Beyond the food, the festival will offer a range of interactive activities for children and adults.

The E-Ground experience area will feature egg-themed activities, while an art competition will invite participants to create drawings inspired by eggs.

An egg drop challenge will test participants’ ability to build protective structures that prevent eggs from breaking, while the Seven-Minute Challenge will see contestants attempt to prepare the perfect soft-boiled egg.

Photo zones and other family activities will be available throughout the park.

Live bands, dance performances and audience participation events will take place on the festival’s main and smaller stages.

A separate market area will feature locally produced eggs, while a flea market will provide space for regional farmers and small businesses to sell their products.