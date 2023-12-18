Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan Looks to Revitalize its Original Downtown With the 'Mokhwa-ro Light Festival'

By Haps Staff

Yangsan City is illuminating the year-end and New Year holidays with the ‘Mokhwa-ro Light Festival’.

Beginning with a lighting ceremony on the 16th, the festival will continue to March 31st of 2024, aiming to rejuvenate the original downtown.

The festival originated from the efforts of the Mokhwa-ro Shopping District Prosperity Association, formed by local merchants in response to a stagnant commercial district due to urban development.

Set in the heart of Mt. Obong, the festival features diverse facilities catering to tourists and locals, including restaurants, cafes, and cultural venues.

Yangsan City and the Mokhwa-ro Shopping District Prosperity Association express optimism about revitalizing the area, emphasizing the collaboration between merchants and the potential customer base nearby.

