Yangsan Municipal Museum Operates a ‘New Year’s Day Festival’

Yangsan City Museum is operating the ‘Gyemyo New Year’s Lunar New Year’s Play Festival’ in celebration of the year of the rabbit.

This event is prepared to provide an opportunity to understand Korean seasonal customs and experience traditional culture for families visiting the museum in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

From the 20th to the 24th, there is a variety of folk games that the whole family can enjoy, such as table setting, shoveling, yutnori, and tuhonori, making and flying various kites, and making rabbit mirrors.

In addition to making traditional handicrafts, such as making a hopae, you can also participate in sharing mini lucky charms and writing down your New Year’s wishes.

The experience programs are held on a first-come, first-served basis without a separate reservation.