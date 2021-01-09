Image: City of Yangsan
Yangsan Promotes Wind Road Forest Project

Haps Staff

The city of Yangsan plans to launch an urban wind road forest project to reduce fine dust by spending 20 billion won over the course of the next year.

The project is set to be built in three stages in three regions — Mulgeum New Town, Won City, and Ungsang-eup.

Image: City of Yangsan

More than 23,000 trees are expected to be planted in the project, which also includes pathways, public areas, and themed parks.

The city expects the forests to reduce the temperatures and increase the humidity in the summer while also purifying the air.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

BeFM News -
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Haps Staff -
Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit. 
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Things to Do and See in Changwon

Haps Staff -
Korea's first planned city which was modeled after Canberra, Australia, Changwon offers a quiet respite located on the Nakdong River delta and overlooking Masan Bay.
Travel

KTX Routes from Jinju to Seoul Increase From Today

Haps Staff -
KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.
Travel

Major Mountains and Parks in Busan to Close from Noon Today

Busan City News -
Busan’s major mountains and parks will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise.
Travel

Bell-tolling Ceremony Events for New Year’s 2021 Canceled

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced that all in-person events for the Bell-tolling Ceremony to celebrate New Year’s 2021 have all been canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mobile Screening Center To Check Taxi Drivers For COVID-19 Opens This Week

Busan News BeFM News -
A mobile screening clinic to test taxi drivers for COVID-19 will be in operation.
Read more

Two More Businesses Caught Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

Busan News BeFM News -
Amid business restrictions in place with no entertainment bars allowed to open after 9 pm until noon the next day, the Busan Police Agency and local government officials conducted a joint crackdown against businesses violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.
Read more

Where to Get a Free COVID-19 Test in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
For those looking to get tested for coronavirus, free anonymous COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at temporary COVID-19 screening stations around the city.
Read more

BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

Travel BeFM News -
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.
돌아온 동백전 1월 9일부터 캐시백 재개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 예산소진으로 중단된 캐시백을 오는 1월 9일부터 다시 제공한다고 밝혔다.
