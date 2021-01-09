Yangsan Promotes Wind Road Forest Project

The city of Yangsan plans to launch an urban wind road forest project to reduce fine dust by spending 20 billion won over the course of the next year.

The project is set to be built in three stages in three regions — Mulgeum New Town, Won City, and Ungsang-eup.

More than 23,000 trees are expected to be planted in the project, which also includes pathways, public areas, and themed parks.

The city expects the forests to reduce the temperatures and increase the humidity in the summer while also purifying the air.