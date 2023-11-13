Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan to Hold the 2023 Pet Culture Festival This Saturday

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Yangsan City Pet Culture Festival will be held on the 18th at the Hwangsan Park Pet Rest Area.

The festival aims to foster a responsible companion animal culture while raising awareness about animal welfare.

This event will advocate for animal registration to prevent loss and abandonment, emphasizing safety measures such as leashes and proper waste removal.

The festival will also actively promote the adoption of abandoned animals. In collaboration with the Yangsan City Veterinary Association, the festival will offer free pet health checkups, rabies vaccinations, and internal chip animal registration for the first 100 animals.

Beyond the essential services, the festival will feature an array of engaging side events, including pet training demonstrations, campaigns against animal abuse, grooming classes, dog tag crafting, pet talk programs, sports days, and exciting on-site prize giveaways.

An official from Yangsan City encouraged all citizens with pets to participate, expressing optimism that the event will contribute to the establishment of a mature pet culture and an overall improvement in animal welfare.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gimhae to Launch “Hangeul Night School” Next Year

Miryang Holding a “Yoga With Camping” Event

Miryang Youth EDM Festival to be Held Saturday

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Selects 3 Open Tourist Sites in Gyeongnam

Changwon Special City Completes Barefoot Dirt Road Construction at Masan Sculpture Park

Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition Extended Until Sunday

The Latest

Nam-gu Introduces a Smart Crosswalk System to Stop “Smombies”

Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Video Theme Park Gears Up for Christmas

Gimhae to Launch “Hangeul Night School” Next Year

Taking a Look at Eulsukdo Cultural Center’s New ‘In and Out’ Children’s Cultural Space

2023 Korea Sale Festa to Run Until November 30

Cactus Closed Until November 21

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
55 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 