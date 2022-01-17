SportsSports NewsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan to Produce Bicycle Course Guide Map

Haps Staff

Yangsan City plans to produce and distribute a bicycle tour map to promote bicycle use.

Yangsan City’s bicycle tour map was produced in the form of a leaflet that is easy to carry and a booklet that is easy to store.

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses are divided so that cyclists can use them as a reference.

Not only cyclists but also tourists can check the sights and sights of Yangsan hidden throughout the course.

The created map will be provided at each Eup, Myeon-dong, Wondong Station, Mulgeum Station, Jeungsan Station, Namyangsan Station, Yangsan Station, and Busan National University Yangsan Campus Station so that citizens can find it conveniently.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Construction of Seobusan Visual Media Center to Begin

Online: Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins Today

Yangsan to Produce Bicycle Course Guide Map

Korea Destinations: Gyeongnam Province’s 18 Private Gardens Offer Healing for the Mind and Soul

Rest Stops on Expressways Won’t Offer Dine-in Service Over Lunar New Year’s

Busan City Dance Company Performs a Special Performance at Dubai Expo “Korea Day”

Busan
clear sky
-3 ° C
-3 °
-4.9 °
26 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Mon
-2 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 