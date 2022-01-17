Yangsan to Produce Bicycle Course Guide Map

Yangsan City plans to produce and distribute a bicycle tour map to promote bicycle use.

Yangsan City’s bicycle tour map was produced in the form of a leaflet that is easy to carry and a booklet that is easy to store.

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses are divided so that cyclists can use them as a reference.

Not only cyclists but also tourists can check the sights and sights of Yangsan hidden throughout the course.

The created map will be provided at each Eup, Myeon-dong, Wondong Station, Mulgeum Station, Jeungsan Station, Namyangsan Station, Yangsan Station, and Busan National University Yangsan Campus Station so that citizens can find it conveniently.