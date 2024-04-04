Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan Tongdosa Temple Cheonwangmun Named a Nationally Designated Cultural Heritage Treasure

By Haps Staff

Yangsan Tongdosa Temple Cheonwangmun has been added as a nationally designated cultural heritage treasure, effective April 2, 2024.

The Cheonwangmun Gate, situated within Tongdosa Temple, holds historical significance, having been rebuilt in 1714 following a fire that ravaged it the previous year.

Records indicate the construction of the Four Guardian Kings statue housed within the gate in 1718, affirming its rarity and scholarly importance.

Formerly recognized as provincial cultural property No. 250 since November 14, 1985, its elevation to a national treasure status marks a momentous occasion for Yangsan City.

