Image: Yangsan City
Yangsan Tower Renovated Into a Beautiful and Comfortable Resting Space

Yangsan City announced that it will decorate the area around Yangsan Tower with firefly scenery lighting to provide new attractions to night visitors and that the book cafe in Yangsan Tower will be renovated and re-open today.

The firefly lights are expressed as colorful and mysterious lights on the front building of Yangsan Tower and the surrounding landscaping trees, creating a unique and beautiful atmosphere. 

The book cafe on the 5th floor of Yangsan Tower has been renovated as an eco-friendly space with plants, where you can read books in a comfortable atmosphere, enjoy various coffees, drinks, and bakeries, and enjoy the wonderful night view.

Anyone can enter Yangsan Tower for free, and its opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the Firefly lighting is open from sunset to 9 p.m.

Yangsan Tower has a total height of 160m, with a 135m main body and a 25m spire.

It is the third tallest tower in the country, following Seoul’s Namsan Tower and Daegu’s Woobang Tower.

It features an open view of the Nakdong River as well as Yangsan’s original downtown and the entire new city, a book cafe, and a city promotional center.

It operates and attracts more than 60,000 visitors annually.

blank
