Yangsan Unveils New Barefoot Trail in Hwangsan Park for Upcoming Spring Festivals

Yangsan’s Hwangsan Park is prioritizing the construction of the “Hwangsan Barefoot” trail, a unique 1.4km path designed for barefoot walking.

Located between the Hwangsan Camping Site and Nakdong River Bridge on Siori Epop Road, the trail boasts a width of 1.5 meters and promises a sensory experience unlike any other.

It is made entirely from red clay sourced from Gochang Mountain so the trail maximizes the benefits of barefoot walking.

The “Hwangsan Barefoot” trail is scheduled for completion by March 30th, just in time for the 2024 Yangsan Camping Festival and the 2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival.