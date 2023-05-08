Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yangsan’s Hwangsan Park Opens ‘Gang Wind Pine Picnic Zone’

Haps Staff

Yangsan City will soon offer a new picnic zone at Hwangsan Park where visitors can enjoy the shade and cool breeze from the Nakdonggang River.

As Hwangsan Park does not have any shaded areas, visitors have had to endure the strong sun and heat, leading to complaints from the public.

Despite restrictions on the installation of facilities that create shade in the river and planting, Yangsan City plans to use the existing shade space under the Nakdonggang Bridge near the Nampyeong parking lot to expand rest areas.

The new picnic zone will include 13 flat beds, walking mats, and point landscaping in Maekmun-dong, Suhocho, creating a comfortable space for visitors to relax and picnic.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 