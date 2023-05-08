Yangsan’s Hwangsan Park Opens ‘Gang Wind Pine Picnic Zone’

Yangsan City will soon offer a new picnic zone at Hwangsan Park where visitors can enjoy the shade and cool breeze from the Nakdonggang River.

As Hwangsan Park does not have any shaded areas, visitors have had to endure the strong sun and heat, leading to complaints from the public.

Despite restrictions on the installation of facilities that create shade in the river and planting, Yangsan City plans to use the existing shade space under the Nakdonggang Bridge near the Nampyeong parking lot to expand rest areas.

The new picnic zone will include 13 flat beds, walking mats, and point landscaping in Maekmun-dong, Suhocho, creating a comfortable space for visitors to relax and picnic.