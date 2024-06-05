Yangsan’s Summer Water Parks to Open From July 12

Yangsan City’s summer water parks will be opening starting from the 12th of next month.

The water parks at Design Park and Woongsang Myeongdong Park in Mulgeum New Town will welcome visitors from July 12th and will remain open until August 25th.

A new water park was installed at Myeongdong Park in Yangsan Ungsang last year, providing various water play facilities such as air slides, pedal boats, and tunnel fountains.

Hwangsan Park in Mulgeum-eup will open its water park from July 20th to August 26th.

Last summer, Hwangsan Park’s water park attracted over 80,000 visitors, while Design Park and Myeongdong Park saw 16,000 and 15,000 visitors respectively during their 28-day operation period.