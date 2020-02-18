Image: Yangsan City
Arts & Culture

Yangsan’s Wondong Plum Festival to Cancel All Programs this Year

Haps Staff

One of Yangsan’s biggest spring festivals will be massively cut-back this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The city has decided to cancel all programs organized at the Plum Festival, scheduled for the 7th to 8th of next month.

More than 20 programs are usually organized at the festival including the popular Buttercup Festival which runs jointly.

However, the city has decided to install convenience facilities such as temporary parking lots and restrooms for visitors visiting the venue for viewing plum blossoms.

In addition, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, hand sanitizers will be provided throughout the venue and strengthened.

About 200,000 people visited the festivals last year.

Haps Staff
Travel

