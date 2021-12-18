Year-End and New Year’s Festivals Canceled in Busan

As the tougher quarantine measures have been enacted until January 2nd, all year-end and New Year’s festivities around the city have either been canceled or moved online.

Here’s what we know:

— According to the 16 districts citywide, most of the festivities planned for New Year’s have been canceled with some possibly doing it online. Specific details have not been made available at this time.

— Haeundae-gu, Geumjeong-gu, Nam-gu, Dong-gu, Seo-gu, Yeongdo-gu, and Suyeong-gu’s New Year’s countdown events have been canceled

— Haeundae-gu has canceled its Sunrise Festival on December 31 and January 1

— Suyeong-gu is considering moving its Sunrise Festival on December 31 and January 1 to an online event

— The Citizen’s Bell Tolling event on New Year’s Eve in Yongdusan Park in Nampo-dong is scheduled to turn into an online event

— Gwangalli’s Saturday night drone show has been temporarily suspended

— Gijang-gun’s Ilgwang Romantic Song Festival and Cheonggwan Ecological River Culture Learning Festival have been canceled

— Haeundae Light Festival, Citizens Park Light Dream Festival, and the Christmas Tree Festival in Nampo-dong will continue with strict quarantine measures