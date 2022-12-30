Year-end and Sunrise Festivals in Gyeongnam Province

Sunset and sunrise events to celebrate the end of the year 2022 and the new year 2023 are held throughout Gyeongnam province.

A total of 90 year-end and New Year’s events, including five local festivals, will be held in Gyeongnam from the 31st to January 1.

Changwon, Jinju, Yangsan, Gimhae, and Sacheon will hold New Year’s Eve bell-ringing events at midnight tonight to wish for a hopeful start for the new year.

In Changwon, it is held at Odong-dong Culture Square in Masanhappo-gu, Changwon Daejong Bell in Uichang-gu, and Jinhae Daejong Bell in Jinhae-gu.

Yangsan is holding a ringing ceremony at Yangsan Daejong Bell, Gimhae at Gimhae Citizen’s Bell, and Sacheon Citizen’s Daejong Bell at Sacheon Citizen’s Daejong Bell to announce the beginning of the new year.

In each region, a pre-ceremony performance will be held prior to the ringing of the bell, and various events such as New Year’s congratulatory messages and New Year’s wishes video screenings will be held.

Sunrise events

The ‘2023 Samcheonpo Bridge Sunrise’ event will be held from 6 am on the 1st at Samcheonpo Bridge, Sacheon City, one of the representative sunrise spots in the country.

In particular, 5 minutes just before 7:36 a.m., the scheduled sunrise time, a New Year’s celebration cannon will be launched from the new breakwater in Daebangjin Gulhang, creating a spectacle of sunrise and fireworks. In addition, additional events such as wishing for the year will be held.

On January 1st, at 6:00 a.m., Tongyeong City will hold a New Year’s Eve event at Yi Sun-sin Park in Jeongyang-dong, with various events taking place.

In Donguibogam Village, Sancheong-gun, the ‘2023 Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Aging Expo Success Wishes New Year’ event will be held at 6:50 a.m. on January 1st. The cable car is specially operated for 1,000 people with reservations.

In addition, large-scale sunrise events will be held in Jinhaeru and Jinhae Marine Park in Changwon, Daebongjeong Pavilion in Bibongsan Mountain in Jinju, Sineosan Mountain in Gimhae, Namji Railway Bridge in Changnyeong, Gamaksan Mountain in Geochang, Jangseungpo in Geoje, and Sangju Silver Sand Beach in Namhae.

Local festivals

On the 31st, the year-end fireworks festival will be held at Geoje Jangseungpohang Waterside Park.

Under the theme of ‘Shining the Light of Hope with Citizens’, a multimedia maritime fireworks show from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will take place, as well as performances by singer Yun Na-na and local artists and groups, will be held.

In Namhae-gun, from the 31st to January 1st, the Mulcatfish Festival will be held at Sangju Silver Sand Beach, and the Dried Persimmon Festival will be held in Sancheong-gun and Hamyang-gun.

As this sunset and sunrise event is held face-to-face for the first time in three years, as many people are expected to gather, Gyeongnam Province, firefighters, and police are keenly aware of safety accidents such as crowds.