Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.

We would like to thank the countless writers, photographers, sponsors, and contributors for allowing us to bring you the best information and stories from around the city and local area.

We’re looking forward to another, even bigger year of helping you enjoy Busan and Korea and to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening.

Below are the top five stories in news and lifestyle/entertainment from our site in 2020.

Top News Stories of 2020

News

1.

While it seems like forever ago, February was when coronavirus reared its ugly head into the country. It was unknown what effect it would have on our day-to-day activities, which have completely changed everyone’s lives.

2.

A huge honor for Busan, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will provide Busan 150 billion won over five years from this year until 2024 to develop tourism brand strategies, local tourism resources and content, access to cities, and marketing.

3.

One of the weirder stories of the year, a taxi driver in Busan was arrested after stabbing his passenger ten times because he wouldn’t stop farting in his cab in early August. Word of note: Don’t fart in a taxi.

4.

Haeundae-gu decided to make mask-wearing mandatory at the beach this year, which was followed by the other six beaches in the city making summer at the beach quite different this year.

5.

One of the strongest typhoons in recent memory hit on September 2-3 in Busan leaving a pile of destruction in its wake.

Lifestyle

1.

The price of soju saw an increase early this year much to the dismay of local drinkers. Soju, however, remains the top-selling alcohol in the world

2.

To prevent tourists from checking out the annual Yuchae flowers during the early days of the pandemic, the city of Busan destroyed them to stop tourists from visiting. It wasn’t the only time — they also destroyed the popular pink muhly grass in the fall at some locations.

3.

The newest tourist attraction in Haeundae opened in early October, however, within a day the train derailed causing concern about its safety.

4.

The Busan International Film Festival was expected to celebrate its 25th year with a large look back into its roots as growing into Asia’s largest film festival. However, organizers drastically scaled back the event due to coronavirus concerns.

5.

Much to the dismay of hundreds of thousands, Jinhae canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival this year, a sign of things to come as events around the country were canceled one after another for almost the entire year.