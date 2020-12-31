Lifestyle

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

Haps Staff

As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.

We would like to thank the countless writers, photographers, sponsors, and contributors for allowing us to bring you the best information and stories from around the city and local area.

We’re looking forward to another, even bigger year of helping you enjoy Busan and Korea and to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening.

Below are the top five stories in news and lifestyle/entertainment from our site in 2020.

Top News Stories of 2020

News

1.

Latest Updates About Coronavirus in Busan

While it seems like forever ago, February was when coronavirus reared its ugly head into the country. It was unknown what effect it would have on our day-to-day activities, which have completely changed everyone’s lives.

2.

Busan Selected as an International Tourism City in Korea

A huge honor for Busan, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will provide Busan 150 billion won over five years from this year until 2024 to develop tourism brand strategies, local tourism resources and content, access to cities, and marketing.

3.

Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

One of the weirder stories of the year, a taxi driver in Busan was arrested after stabbing his passenger ten times because he wouldn’t stop farting in his cab in early August. Word of note: Don’t fart in a taxi.

4.

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Haeundae-gu decided to make mask-wearing mandatory at the beach this year, which was followed by the other six beaches in the city making summer at the beach quite different this year.

5.

Typhoon Maysak Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

One of the strongest typhoons in recent memory hit on September 2-3 in Busan leaving a pile of destruction in its wake.

Lifestyle

1.

Soju Prices on the Rise Once Again in Korea

The price of soju saw an increase early this year much to the dismay of local drinkers. Soju, however, remains the top-selling alcohol in the world

2.

Tourists Wouldn’t Stop Coming to See the Yuchae Flowers, So Busan City Destroyed Them

To prevent tourists from checking out the annual Yuchae flowers during the early days of the pandemic, the city of Busan destroyed them to stop tourists from visiting. It wasn’t the only time — they also destroyed the popular pink muhly grass in the fall at some locations.

3.

Busan Destinations: All Aboard! Haeundae Beach Train Set to Make Its Debut Tomorrow

The newest tourist attraction in Haeundae opened in early October, however, within a day the train derailed causing concern about its safety.

4.

BIFF Gets Underway Without The Glitz and Glamor of Opening Night

The Busan International Film Festival was expected to celebrate its 25th year with a large look back into its roots as growing into Asia’s largest film festival. However, organizers drastically scaled back the event due to coronavirus concerns.

5.

Jinhae Cancels its Popular Cherry Blossom Festival this Year

Much to the dismay of hundreds of thousands, Jinhae canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival this year, a sign of things to come as events around the country were canceled one after another for almost the entire year.

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more
Lifestyle

City of Busan Releases Video Urging Residents to Stay Home This New Year’s Holidays

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released a special advertisement video for the special quarantine period during the year-end and New Year holidays.
Read more
Lifestyle

Celebrate Christmas and Win Prizes With BeFM’s Home Christmas Special with Eric Plese

Haps Staff -
BeFM is hosting a special Christmas event for its listeners on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization's Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.
Read more
Lifestyle

Spotify to Launch Service in Korea From Next Year

Haps Staff -
Spotify has announced that it will launch service in Korea from the first half of 2021.
Read more
Lifestyle

C AllStar Hosts Asia’s First Virtual Minecraft Concert

Haps Staff -
With the support of Microsoft and Cyberport, Hong Kong digital entertainment company Kre8Lab launched "The Show Must Go On", a brand-new interactive concept that brings virtual entertainment experiences to the public.
Read more

The Latest

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more

City Hall and Most Museums Closed for New Year’s Day

Busan News Busan City News -
The Busan City Hall office and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Read more

Major Mountains and Parks in Busan to Close from Noon Today

Travel Busan City News -
Busan’s major mountains and parks will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

Reminder: Haeundae-gu to Broadcast This Year’s NYE Sunrise

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.
Read more

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
68 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Thu
-1 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 