Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2021

Top News Stories of 2021

2021 may be known as the “Year of the Vaccine”, as Busan’s drive to innoculate as many people as they could began February 26.

Plans to build the controversial cable car project from Haeundae to Igidae resurfaced again in 2021 much to the dismay of local residents.

COVID-19 outbreaks in entertainment venues appeared all year and caused setbacks in returning to a normal lifestyle this year.

After two high-profile incidents where members of US Forces Korea broke a series of violations of local quarantine regulations while celebrating the US Memorial Day at Haeundae Beach, causing embarrassment for Army and US military officials.

A former landfill site in Haeundae-gu, Hauendae Arboretum has attracted 225,000 visitors since its opening earlier this year.

Global shortages of foods hit Korea as well as the rest of the world due to a surge in global shipping volume.

Seo-ah for girls and Yi-joon for boys are the most popular baby names in South Korea in 2021 according to Namechart, an Internet-based name tracker for babies in the country.

The 26th edition of the film festival returned to a more normal version of itself after 2020’s COVID-19 edition which nearly felt non-existent.

The Sky Capsule and Beach train have vaulted onto the top tourist attraction in the city in 2021.

Back in June, Haps was given first media access in the country to check out the new Skyline Luge Park then under construction in Gijang.