Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2022

As 2022 has finally come to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines with our most-read articles of the year.

We want to thank the countless writers, photographers, sponsors, and contributors for allowing us to bring you the best information and stories from around the city and local area.

We’re looking forward to another, even bigger year of helping you enjoy Busan and the southern region and Korea and keeping you up-to-date on what’s happening.

Below are the top five stories in news and lifestyle/entertainment from our site in 2022.

Happy New Year!

Top News Stories of 2022

News

Typhoon Hinnamnor hit Busan hard late in the night and in the early morning with a fury in early September leaving behind damage around the city.

Lotte World Adventure Busan opened on March 31 in the Osiria tourism complex, adding a much-needed theme park to the southern region.

Gwangalli’s M Drone Show became a fixture on Saturday nights this year adding a new tourism bonus for the beach’s businesses.

This year saw a return to more normalcy with the easing of social distancing measures which also meant that festive Christmas events returned this year.

Scheduled to be held on November 5th, the fireworks festival was postponed due to the national mourning period for the Itaewon tragedy but was eventually held six weeks later on December 17.

Lifestyle

October 15 was the big day that BTS had their last concert as a group for the time being, with a huge celebration to pray for the city to win the right to host the 2030 World Expo.

BTS fans went searching for their official merchandise and bought all they could at the Lotte Department Store pop-up store in Seomyeon.

BIFF returned to normal this year after two years of scaled-back editions with the New Currents Award for best film shared by Korean Lee Jeong-hong’s “a Wild Roomer” and India’s “Shivamma” by Jaishankar Aryar.

Seo-ah for girls and Yi-joon for boys remained the most popular baby names in South Korea in 2022.

Back in July, KFC Korea cause a gastronomy stir by trying to cash in on the mint chocolate faze in Korea.