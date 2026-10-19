Yellow Cosmos Festival to Bring Autumn Color to Saryangdo Island
Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yellow Cosmos Festival to Bring Autumn Color to Saryangdo Island

By Haps Staff

The third Saryang Deokdong Village Yellow Cosmos Festival will take place on Saturday, October 24, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy autumn flowers against the coastal scenery of Saryangdo Island in Tongyeong.

Held in Deokdong Village in Saryang-myeon, the festival features fields of yellow cosmos flowers overlooking the sea, creating a seasonal attraction for residents and visitors exploring the island.

Now in its third year, the event has been developed by the local community to highlight the island’s natural surroundings and encourage visitors to experience its rural villages during autumn.

The opening ceremony will begin at 1:40 p.m. in front of Deokdong Village Hall, with live band performances and other activities planned for visitors.

Organizers said this year’s flower cultivation faced challenges from alternating periods of drought and heavy rainfall. Strong winds and rain also damaged some of the flowers shortly before the festival.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, many of the yellow cosmos flowers have survived, allowing the village to proceed with its annual celebration.

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Haps Staff
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