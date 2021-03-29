Yellow Dust Chokes Busan

The first yellow dust warning in 11 years was issued in Busan yesterday with the average hourly fine dust concentration due to yellow dust would exceeding 800 micrograms per cubic meter.

The fine dust and ultra-fine dust advisories issued yesterday morning were also replaced by warnings in the afternoon

The National Weather Agency attributed the recent impact of yellow dust, which originated near the Gobi Desert in Mongolia and was brought to South Korea through the northwestern winds.

The city will dispatch watering trucks on the roads and has advised citizens to wear certified filtered masks.