Yeocheon Stream to be Reborn as a Waterfront Space in Ulsan

Yeocheon Stream in Nam-gu, Ulsan, which has been criticized by nearby residents for its foul smell and frequent flooding, has finally been selected for a government contest and reborn as an urban stream with water control and water-friendly functions.

The district also announced that Yeocheon Stream was selected for a regionally tailored integrated river project by the Ministry of Environment.

The regionally customized integrated river project is a new project that the Ministry of Environment is trying out in consideration of recent climate change and local conditions.

Accordingly, Nam-gu plans to spend a total of 276 billion won, including government subsidy, to solve the chronic flooding problem and improve water quality, while creating a water-friendly space centered on the promenade to create Yeocheoncheon as a new urban space.

The project site is a 4.2km section from Chimsaji in Yeocheon-dong to Gwangro Bridge in Beonyeong-ro, and the period is 10 years from next year, and a basic plan will be prepared by the end of next year.

Once the size of the project is confirmed, the project will be systematized through basic and detailed design services.

The district plans to restore the waterway, dredge the river, add landscaping, and create a trail as part of the tourism and culture belt construction project.

Nam-gu envisions operating a tourist boat that returns to Yeocheoncheon Stream Terminal – Jangsaengpo Port – Whale Culture Village (Museum) Tour – Whale Exploration – Ulsan Bridge – Dotjil Mountain – Yeocheon Stream Terminal.

Looking at the contents of the main project, first, the safety of the flood control is secured through the maintenance of the sewerage in the area of the project site.

In addition, by improving weirs, seawater and freshwater can communicate naturally, improving the quality of river water. Through the waterfront spatialization project, the ‘Sea of Forest’ scheduled to be promoted in the area of Samsan and Yeocheon landfills will be connected with Taehwa River and Jangsaengpo Port.

In the upper reaches, ‘Mullight Garden Road’ will be created, with lighting will be installed at night, and safety and convenience facilities for the trails will be expanded.

In the midstream, a waterside garden path and a ‘Pungryu Garden Path’ will be created to create a sedentary type view and resting space.

On the downstream side, a dock, multiplex, waterfront space, marina facility, and water gate are created under the theme of ‘Pungryu Waterway’, a complex cultural space for resting.