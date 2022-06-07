Yeongdo Bridge to Hold Bridge-Drawing Event Upon its Re-Opening

The opening of the Yeongdo Bridge will return on the 11th for the first time in two years and four months.

At 2 pm on Saturday, the Busan Infrastructure Corporation will restart the bridge-drawing event which opens and closes the deck of the Yeongdo Bridge. It plans to carry out the event for 15 minutes every Saturday thereafter.

Connecting Jung-gu with Yeongdo-gu, the Yeongdo Bridge was the first Asian moving bridge to be built in 1934 and the only moving bridge in the country. 47 years after the bridge-drawing event stopped due to traffic in 1966, it was restored and carried out before it was suspended again during the pandemic.