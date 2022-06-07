Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Yeongdo Bridge to Hold Bridge-Drawing Event Upon its Re-Opening

BeFM News

The opening of the Yeongdo Bridge will return on the 11th for the first time in two years and four months.

At 2 pm on Saturday, the Busan Infrastructure Corporation will restart the bridge-drawing event which opens and closes the deck of the Yeongdo Bridge. It plans to carry out the event for 15 minutes every Saturday thereafter.

Connecting Jung-gu with Yeongdo-gu, the Yeongdo Bridge was the first Asian moving bridge to be built in 1934 and the only moving bridge in the country. 47 years after the bridge-drawing event stopped due to traffic in 1966, it was restored and carried out before it was suspended again during the pandemic.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
16.8 ° C
16.8 °
16.8 °
78 %
5.6kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 