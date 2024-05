The Yeongdo Coffee Festival will take place this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

80 companies are expected to participate this year with 150 booths

It will take place at the area of ​​the National Maritime Museum area at Amir Park in Yeongdo-gu and features an opening ceremony, promotional center, contest, seminar, experience programs, and busking.

The operating hours are Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.