The Yeongdo Coffee Festival will take place this weekend from November 3-5.

80 companies are expected to participate this year with 150 booths

It will take place at the area of ​​the National Maritime Museum area at Amir Park in Yeongdo-gu and features an opening ceremony, promotional center, contest, seminar, experience programs, and busking.

The operating hours are Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.