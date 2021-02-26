Yeongdo-gu Opens Temporary COVID-19 Screening Clinic

Yeongdo-gu Office announced that it will operate a temporary screening clinic for COVID-19 at the waterfront park under Namhang Bridge from the 26th to the 2nd of next month.

Temporary screening clinics are operated to minimize the spread of local infections through people who may be asymptomatic.

Regardless of the presence or absence of suspected COVID-19 symptoms and association to previously confirmed persons’ infection paths, anyone can get the tests at the temporary screening clinic for free.

The screening office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week including holidays.

A PCR test method will be used which is known as the most accurate test technique.