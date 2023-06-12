Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival Canceled This Year

The popular Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival has once again been canceled by organizers.

One of the city’s bigger summer festivals, it has been held 14 times, though not for the past three years.

For two years, it was canceled due to COVID-19, however, last year it was canceled due to the dry winter in 2021 when 60% to 70% of the flowers died.

This year is also canceled for the same reason as many of the flowers have not recovered.

Each year, about 5,000 hydrangeas from around 30 species that are planted come into full bloom around Taejongsa Temple at Taejeongdae Park on Yeong-do Island.

Though the festival is canceled, the buds on about 30% of the flowers are starting to appear and should be in full bloom during the end of June and early July, when the rainy season begins in Busan.