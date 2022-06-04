Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival Canceled This Year

The popular Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival scheduled to be held for the first time in three years has been canceled by organizers.

One of the city’s bigger summer festivals, it has been held 14 times, though not for the past two years due to COVID-19.

However, this year it is being canceled for a much different reason.

Due to the dry winter this year, the park director said that up to 60% to 70% of the flowers have died.

Each year, about 5,000 hydrangeas from around 30 species that are planted around come into full bloom around Taejongsa Temple at Taejeongdae Park on Yeong-do Island.

Though the festival is canceled, the buds on about 30% of the flowers are starting to appear and should be in full bloom during the end of June and early July, when the rainy season starts in Busan.