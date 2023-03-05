Yeongdo Revitalizing Its District With Coffee

Yeongdo District is inviting coffee roasteries to the Cheonghak-dong area to create a tourism resource.

The Yeongdo District Office signed a business agreement with 33 coffee companies interested in entering the market once an industrial area revitalization project is established in Cheonghak-dong.

The Land Ministry and the Korea Land and Housing Corporation have chosen the former site of Hankook Tire in 청학동 to be promoted as a so-called “young blue belt” pilot project, which aims to revitalize industrial areas.

Once facilities are built on the site, the district envisions coffee roasting companies and others joining, creating a value chain for the district coffee industry and attracting tourism.