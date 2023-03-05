Dine & Drink

Yeongdo Revitalizing Its District With Coffee

BeFM News

Yeongdo District is inviting coffee roasteries to the Cheonghak-dong area to create a tourism resource.

The Yeongdo District Office signed a business agreement with 33 coffee companies interested in entering the market once an industrial area revitalization project is established in Cheonghak-dong.

The Land Ministry and the Korea Land and Housing Corporation have chosen the former site of Hankook Tire in 청학동 to be promoted as a so-called “young blue belt” pilot project, which aims to revitalize industrial areas.

Once facilities are built on the site, the district envisions coffee roasting companies and others joining, creating a value chain for the district coffee industry and attracting tourism.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
87 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 