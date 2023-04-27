Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Lifestyle

Yeongdo’s Drive-In Theater Set to Open May 3

Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it will normally operate ‘CGV DRIVR IN Yeongdo’, an outdoor theater for vehicles at Taejongdae Amusement Park, from the 3rd of next month.

Though it was supposed to be two months ago, it was virtually closed due to disruptions in the establishment of an online movie reservation system earlier.

The first official screening was selected as Marvel Studios’ new work ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.

CGV DRIVR IN Yeongdo is about 13,000 that can accommodate 140 vehicles in the parking lot attached to Taejongdae Amusement Park.

You can watch a movie with family, friends, lovers, and pets against the backdrop of the sunset and the sound of waves.

On weekdays (Monday-Thursday), films are screened once from 8:00 pm, and on weekends (Friday-Sunday), they are screened twice.

Admission is 26,000 won per car on weekdays and 30,000 won on weekends.

Reservations can be made on the CGV website, app, or on-site.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
71 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 