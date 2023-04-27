Yeongdo’s Drive-In Theater Set to Open May 3

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it will normally operate ‘CGV DRIVR IN Yeongdo’, an outdoor theater for vehicles at Taejongdae Amusement Park, from the 3rd of next month.

Though it was supposed to be two months ago, it was virtually closed due to disruptions in the establishment of an online movie reservation system earlier.

The first official screening was selected as Marvel Studios’ new work ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.

CGV DRIVR IN Yeongdo is about 13,000㎡ that can accommodate 140 vehicles in the parking lot attached to Taejongdae Amusement Park.

You can watch a movie with family, friends, lovers, and pets against the backdrop of the sunset and the sound of waves.

On weekdays (Monday-Thursday), films are screened once from 8:00 pm, and on weekends (Friday-Sunday), they are screened twice.

Admission is 26,000 won per car on weekdays and 30,000 won on weekends.

Reservations can be made on the CGV website, app, or on-site.