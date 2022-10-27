The “Yeonghonam Excellent Market Expo” for three days from October 28 to 30 at Dasom Square in Busan Citizens Park, where you can meet excellent specialties of the Yeonghonam traditional market.

This expo was planned to help revitalize the traditional market by expanding the sales channels through the exchange and introduction of various excellent traditional market products in each region by the Busan and Jeonnam Merchants Association, the annual ‘Busan Excellent Market Product Exhibition’.

Significance of holding the fair

This expo has several important meanings in addition to the significance of win-win cooperation for the re-jumping of traditional markets through harmony between Yeong and Honam.

First, the Busan Traditional Market Expo, which is being held for the first time since the lifting of the COVID-19 social distancing, is expected to serve as a publicity platform where the excellent products of the traditional market can be freely introduced to citizens without restrictions such as limiting the number of people or eating and drinking. For the past two years, the ‘Busan Excellent Market Product Exhibition’ was held online, non-face-to-face.

In addition, at the ‘Gimjang-making event of love’ in hopes of attracting Busan to the 2030 World Expo, merchants from traditional markets in Busan as well as merchants from Jeollanam-do will join forces to make a better Korea through regional development.

Main Events

Looking at the main programs of the expo, the opening ceremony on the 28th held a ‘Yeonghonam Knot Performance’ symbolizing the harmony of Yeong and Honam, followed by awarding market commendations to the merchants of the Busan Traditional Market who contributed to the revitalization of the traditional market.

In the plaza around the stage, you can see with your own eyes the local markets representing Busan, such as Busanjin Market and Bupyeong Kkangtong Market, as well as local specialties from markets representing Jeollanam-do, such as Gulbigol Yeonggwang Market and Jeongnam Jinjangheung Saturday Market, which are not easily accessible in our area. About 80 booths are available for purchases.

Various entertainment such as singing shows, traditional play fields, and giveaways will also be held.

On the second day of the fair, the ‘Making Kimchi with Love for the 2030 Busan Kindergarten’ event will be held with the 2030 generations and young merchants, who will be the main characters of the Busan World Expo, to deliver kimchi to young single-person households and the underprivileged.