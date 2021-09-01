Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park to be Closed During the Chuseok Holidays

Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park will temporarily close from September 18 to September 22, 2021 during the Chuseok holidays.

Except over the Chuseok holidays, the parks will be opened during limited hours on September 11, 12, 25 and 26 through a reservation system. Online memorial services will also be available at sky.15774129.go.kr .

During the memorial services for the enshrined, the ceremonial room and the family lounge will be closed. Bringing water and eating indoors will also be prohibited.

Reservations will be available from September 1, 2021, 13:00 at

Yeongnak Park website: yeongnakpark.bisco.or.kr (Korean)

Memorial Park website: memorialpark.bisco.or.kr (Korean)