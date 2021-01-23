NewsBusan News

Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park to Close Public Burial Sites Over The Lunar New Year Holidays

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government will close public burial sites and facilities at Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Instead, the government will implement a pre-booking system for all mourners to visit burial sites for six days from the 30th until February 21st excluding the Lunar New Year holidays and weekdays.

The number of visitors to burial sites will be limited to 1,300 at Yeongnak Park and 2,880 at the Memorial Park.

The ritual room and rest room for bereaved families will be closed, and ritual water or indoor food will be prohibited.

