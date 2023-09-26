Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Yeonji Park Musical Fountatin to Hold a Special Show During the Chuseok Holiday

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City announced that the Yeonji Park Musical Fountain will be operated without a break for six days during the Chuseok holiday from the 28th to October 3rd. 

During this period, the fountain will operate for 20 minutes every hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and fountain performances such as a laser show will be held for 40 minutes from 8 p.m.

Continuing from last year, the city has carried out maintenance work to improve the quality of the musical fountain, adding high-quality 12-inch top speakers, 18-inch subwoofers to support the overall sound, and psych lighting to create colorful lighting to reproduce realistic sound.

With this maintenance, the subwoofer reproduces frequencies that cannot be covered by the main speakers, filling the music fountain viewing area with powerful bass sounds, and providing a fantastic experience of water and light, including colorful LED lighting, colorful psych lighting, dynamic water streams, and exciting laser video shows. 

The Yeonji Park Musical Fountain consists of a 30m-high ancient fountain, a sun fountain, a lotus fountain, and psych lighting.

