Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Yeonsan Library Reopens as a Cultural Life Space

By Haps Staff

Yeonsan Library underwent park refurbishment, marking its completion ceremony on November 24th at 3 p.m..

The Yeonsan City Policy Contest Project aimed to transform the space around Yeonsan Library into a cultural life park, fostering a community that encourages reading and relaxation.

The one-year project involved the construction of a two-story building with a total floor area of 99㎡ and green area maintenance spanning 2,500㎡ with a total project cost of 1 billion won.

The project sought to repurpose the Yeonsan Library vicinity into a multipurpose space, transitioning it into a new cultural and green space services hub.

The revitalization aimed to convert underutilized spaces into areas for cultural events and resident participation programs, fostering communication and exchange within the community. The renovated space, which began construction in February, featured a book cafe, cultural lecture space, and connectivity with the existing park.

The 15-minute city policy contest project, initiated last year, converts unused spaces into cultural and community-centric zones.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

